Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$8.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on SES shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE SES opened at C$6.19 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.19 and a 52-week high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.11.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of C$401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$419.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.704 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,800.00. In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,770.00. Insiders have purchased 42,000 shares of company stock worth $270,675 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

