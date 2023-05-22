SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Critical Analysis

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

SBI has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SBI and SHF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

SHF has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 292.36%. Given SHF’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than SBI.

This table compares SBI and SHF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $6.80 billion 0.70 $3.27 billion $11.40 1.71 SHF $9.48 million 1.66 -$35.13 million N/A N/A

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than SHF.

Profitability

This table compares SBI and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI N/A N/A N/A SHF N/A 6.94% 1.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of SHF shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SHF beats SBI on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance. The Asset Management segment consists of fund management and investment in Internet technology, biotechnology, environmental energy, and finance-related venture companies in Japan and overseas. The Biotechnology-related segment develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and health foods. The Others segment includes housing and real estate businesses such as the development and trading of investment property and the operation of online intermediate services. The company was founded on July 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

