Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.96-$4.20 EPS.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.37 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.43. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCVL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Williams Trading downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

See Also

