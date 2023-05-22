Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $54.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

