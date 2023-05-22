Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5,093.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,459 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 673.2% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,465,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,710 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $51,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Shopify by 105.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,645,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $60.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $65.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.