Simon Litherland Acquires 16 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Simon Litherland purchased 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.46) per share, with a total value of £146.40 ($183.39).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Simon Litherland purchased 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 891 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £151.47 ($189.74).

On Monday, February 20th, Simon Litherland purchased 18 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 819 ($10.26) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($184.67).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 913 ($11.44) on Monday. Britvic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 697.50 ($8.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 950 ($11.90). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 898.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 829.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,722.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 8.20 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,471.70%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.52) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 933 ($11.69).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

