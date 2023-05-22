SingularityNET 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $39.10 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 22nd. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $329.30 million and $39.10 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,845,367 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,068,775 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,845,367.0392976 with 1,215,068,775.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.26481488 USD and is down -6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $46,863,679.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

