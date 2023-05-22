Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254,662 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 425.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,008,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

