Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 217,142.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 348,499 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,805 shares of company stock worth $4,806,675 in the last three months. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

NYSE SKX opened at $51.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $54.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

