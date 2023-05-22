Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at JMP Securities

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SKWD. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $23.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $827,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $2,425,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $109,000.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.