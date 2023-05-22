Snowflake (SNOW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. On average, analysts expect Snowflake to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $176.82 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $160,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,505,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 296,119 shares of company stock worth $41,760,817 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.17.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

