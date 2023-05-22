Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives $26.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $9.13 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.