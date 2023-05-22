SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter worth about $4,385,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,479,000 after purchasing an additional 83,069 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SP Plus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SP Plus by 168.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 60,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $357,618.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,183.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SP stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $727.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.36.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.17). SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

