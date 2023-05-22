Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:LOV opened at $0.92 on Friday. Spark Networks has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks

About Spark Networks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 728,500 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 254,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 336,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,446 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.