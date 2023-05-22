Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Spark Networks Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE:LOV opened at $0.92 on Friday. Spark Networks has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.31.
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
