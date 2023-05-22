Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sphere Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion -$194.40 million -5.92 Sphere Entertainment Competitors $1.51 billion -$4.14 million 2.27

Sphere Entertainment has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Sphere Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sphere Entertainment Competitors 15 176 392 4 2.66

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sphere Entertainment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.89%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 25.14%. Given Sphere Entertainment’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sphere Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12% Sphere Entertainment Competitors -1,580.85% -100.98% -261.73%

Volatility and Risk

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sphere Entertainment rivals beat Sphere Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sphere Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cath?drale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

