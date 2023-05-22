Splunk (SPLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Splunk to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Splunk has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts expect Splunk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Splunk Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $96.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.28. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Institutional Trading of Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Splunk by 965.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Splunk by 430.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. William Blair started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Stories

