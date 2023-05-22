SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.63) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.07) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 303.57 ($3.80).

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Stock Down 2.2 %

SSPG stock opened at GBX 261.60 ($3.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26,160.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 283.80 ($3.56). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 251.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 244.48.

Insider Activity

SSP Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.09), for a total value of £48,276.15 ($60,473.69). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 146 shares of company stock valued at $37,466. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.