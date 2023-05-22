S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STBA. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ STBA opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&T Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,658.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 122.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.