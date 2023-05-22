St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,400 ($17.54) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,390 ($17.41).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STJ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($19.67) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($14.44) to GBX 1,200 ($15.03) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.79) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.28) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.91) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,392.78 ($17.45).

St. James’s Place Price Performance

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 1,145 ($14.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of £6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,568.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,179.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,183.60. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 904.60 ($11.33) and a one year high of GBX 1,310 ($16.41).

St. James’s Place Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.19 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.59. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,260.27%.

In related news, insider Andrew Croft sold 15,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.73), for a total transaction of £180,468.96 ($226,066.59). 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

