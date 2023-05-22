Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.21. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 16.74%. Equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

