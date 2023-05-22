StepStone Group (STEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StepStone Group Price Performance

STEP stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $68,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at $908,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

