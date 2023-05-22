StepStone Group (STEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
StepStone Group Price Performance
STEP stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.75 and a beta of 1.36.
Insider Transactions at StepStone Group
In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $68,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at $908,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.
StepStone Group Company Profile
StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.
