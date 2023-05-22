Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates C$30.00 Price Target for Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 price objective on Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.15.

Shares of ERO opened at C$25.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.32. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$10.54 and a twelve month high of C$28.05.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.5936693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

