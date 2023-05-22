Stifel Nicolaus Trims Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Target Price to $120.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

