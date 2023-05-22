Stifel Nicolaus Trims PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Target Price to $4.70

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $4.70 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 60.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHX. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.07.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

