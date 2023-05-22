Stifel Nicolaus Trims PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Target Price to $4.70

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $4.70 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 60.96% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHX. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.07.
Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63.
PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
