Stifel Nicolaus Trims Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Target Price to $32.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VNOM. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

VNOM stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III bought 4,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,012,000 after buying an additional 131,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

