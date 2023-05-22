StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $0.81 on Friday. Atento has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $12.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

