StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CIGI. National Bankshares cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.20.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

CIGI stock opened at $95.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.39. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $133.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $655,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 453.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

