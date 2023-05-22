StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HRTX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.24 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.57% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,388,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 424,558 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 754.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 322,975 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

