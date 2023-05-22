StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MATW. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after buying an additional 74,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Matthews International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,529 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

