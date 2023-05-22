StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MBWM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Mercantile Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

MBWM opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $413.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.03.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,218.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

