StockNews.com Downgrades Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Hold

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.
Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE EMN opened at $82.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $112.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 777,728 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,553,000 after buying an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.
Featured Stories
