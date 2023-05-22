StockNews.com Downgrades Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Hold

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE EMN opened at $82.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $112.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 777,728 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,553,000 after buying an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

