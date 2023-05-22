StockNews.com Downgrades Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Sell

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $276.61 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.21 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of -0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.