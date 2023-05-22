StockNews.com Downgrades Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Hold

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Novanta Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $166.37 on Friday. Novanta has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $173.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.09.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.22 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

