StockNews.com Downgrades RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Hold

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

RCM Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $15.55 on Friday. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 53.53% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 209,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

