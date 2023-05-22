StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

