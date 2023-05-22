StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hallador Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $276.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Hardie sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $156,690.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,993,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,098,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hallador Energy news, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $134,030.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,978,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,907,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Hardie sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $156,690.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,993,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,098,074.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,733,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hallador Energy by 35.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 226,783 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hallador Energy by 292.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 105,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.