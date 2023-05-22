StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&E Equipment Services news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,593.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $543,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 11.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.