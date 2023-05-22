StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Macatawa Bank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $8.68 on Thursday. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $297.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.66.
Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macatawa Bank
Macatawa Bank Company Profile
Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.
See Also
