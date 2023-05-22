StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $8.68 on Thursday. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $297.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

