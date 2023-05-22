StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NERV stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $197,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $197,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $91,449.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,635 shares in the company, valued at $279,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,415 shares of company stock worth $192,503. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth $231,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth $102,000. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.