StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

OneSpan Price Performance

Shares of OSPN opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.09 million, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $56.62 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that OneSpan will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneSpan by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,684,000 after buying an additional 157,736 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OneSpan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,904,000 after buying an additional 283,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OneSpan by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after buying an additional 208,212 shares in the last quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 361,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,570,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,147 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpan



OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. It operates through the Digital Agreements and Security Solutions segments. The Digital Agreements segment consists of solutions that enable the company’s clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation, and compliance.

Further Reading

