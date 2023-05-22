StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $98.99. The firm has a market cap of $480.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,327,125,000 after buying an additional 77,982,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,796,000 after buying an additional 14,122,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

