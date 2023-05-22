StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TELUS (NYSE:TU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
TELUS Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:TU opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. TELUS has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in TELUS by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in TELUS by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,117,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850,903 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).
