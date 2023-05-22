StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,184,000 after acquiring an additional 65,351 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,471,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,409 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

