StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.11.

Twilio stock opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,220 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 61.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,045,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,532,000 after buying an additional 777,545 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Twilio by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 746,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,528,000 after purchasing an additional 223,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

