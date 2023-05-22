StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Down 2.6 %

United-Guardian stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $41.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

United-Guardian Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.