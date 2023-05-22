StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Down 2.6 %
United-Guardian stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $41.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.47.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%.
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
