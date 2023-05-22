StockNews.com Lowers Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) to Hold

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance
GIFI stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.60. Gulf Island Fabrication has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the business of fabricating complex steel structures and modules and the provision of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: Services, Fabrication, Shipyard, and Corporate. The Services segment provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, and welding enclosures on offshore platforms and inland structures and at industrial facilities.
