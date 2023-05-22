StockNews.com Lowers Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) to Hold

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

GIFI stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.60. Gulf Island Fabrication has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the business of fabricating complex steel structures and modules and the provision of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: Services, Fabrication, Shipyard, and Corporate. The Services segment provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, and welding enclosures on offshore platforms and inland structures and at industrial facilities.

