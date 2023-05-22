StockNews.com Upgrades Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) to “Buy”

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ARKR opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.07. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.