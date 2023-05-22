StockNews.com Upgrades Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) to Hold

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Daily Journal Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of DJCO opened at $276.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 11.18. Daily Journal has a one year low of $236.01 and a one year high of $315.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.27.
Institutional Trading of Daily Journal
About Daily Journal
Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

