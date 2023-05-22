StockNews.com Upgrades Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) to Hold

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of DJCO opened at $276.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 11.18. Daily Journal has a one year low of $236.01 and a one year high of $315.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 47.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 539.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Daily Journal during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

