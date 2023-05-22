StockNews.com Upgrades Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to “Buy”

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Dillard’s Stock Down 5.1 %
DDS stock opened at $278.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.89. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.
Dillard’s Company Profile
Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.
