StockNews.com Upgrades Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) to Hold

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

JAGX opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $32.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment is involved in manufacturing human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

